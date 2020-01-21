LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified a man found dead inside a shed following a fire Friday morning in the northeast valley.
The coroner identified the man as Victor Harris, 63. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.
The Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and the North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 2350 Lincoln Road just after 3:31 a.m. Friday.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from a shed on the side of a home and were able to knock the fire down just before 4 a.m., CCFD said.
