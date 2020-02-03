LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was found dead after a motor home fire in central Las Vegas early in the morning on Jan. 31.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire happened around 4:50 a.m. at 701 Sunny Place, near Bonanza Road and MLK Boulevard.
LVFR said an RV motor home was heavily involved in fire upon arrival. Once the fire was out, LVFR searched the RV and found a deceased person inside.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man as Phillip Richard, 54. His cause and manner of death were still pending.
Richard was known to sleep in the RV, LVFR said.
Officials with LVFR, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and the Clark County Coroner's Office were investigating the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.