UPDATE (JULY 21) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the teen victim his by a vehicle on July 19 as Megan Rusley from Las Vegas. Her cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and was ruled accidental.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 15-year-old girl died after being hit by a car in the west valley on Sunday night.
Officers responded about 9:19 p.m. on July 19 to Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive for a reported crash. Police said a group of two adults and two juveniles were in a desert area on the north side of Charleston.
Police said the two juveniles tried to run to the south side of Charleston when the 15-year-old girl was hit by an Audi traveling west on Charleston.
From the scene, the victim was taken to UMC Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said. LVMPD said the girl later died at the hospital.
The driver of the Audi stayed on scene and didn't show signs of impairment, police said.
The crash marks the 52nd fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2020.
