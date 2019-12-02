LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of the victims in a deadly plane crash was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office Monday.
Gregory Akers, 60, died of blunt force injuries, the coroner's office said. His death was ruled an accident.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesman Lt. Brian Boxler, reports of a small plane crash at Gass Peak came in about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 26. The site is about 6,600 feet above sea level.
"Initial reports" were that three people were on board. Nellis Air Force Base said it was not one of their aircraft and police believe those on board to be civilians.
At 7:30 p.m., Boxler said the search team determined the crash "was not survivable" and there "will be no rescue efforts."
On Nov. 27 at 9:15 a.m., LVMPD's Search and Rescue reassessed the area to gather any additional details. Crews were able to confirm that there were no survivors from the crash from the air.
LVMPD spokesman Lt. David Gordon said Nov. 27 that "recovery efforts may not take place until Friday or Saturday," due to inclement weather.
LVMPD confirmed the search and rescue team assisted with the recovery of the three victims on Nov. 30.
The coroner's office said Akers was pronounced dead on Nov. 30 at 1:30 p.m.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the plane to be a single-engine Cirrus SR22 that crashed and reportedly caught fire after crashing, according to spokesman Ian Gregor.
Public FAA records indicate Akers was a private pilot. The registered owner of the plane was Baron Von Speed, and the address provided for the plane registration matched Akers flight certificate information.
