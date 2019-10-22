HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a mother killed in a Henderson police shooting Monday after she was allegedly stabbing her son.
Claudia Nadia Rodriguez, 37, died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner's office. Her death was ruled a homicide.
HPD said one of its officers shot and killed a mother involved in a "violent domestic incident" on Monday.
According to Lt. Kirk Moore, the victim of the incident called 9-1-1 to report it, and the call disconnected. Officers were sent to the 10000 block of S. Eastern Avenue to investigate.
On arrival, they found an "agitated" woman. They found her 7-year-old son with multiple stab wounds.
The boy was taken to University Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery. HPD said the boy was expected to survive.
