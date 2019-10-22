hendo ois 10/21

(FOX5)

HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a mother killed in a Henderson police shooting Monday after she was allegedly stabbing her son.

Claudia Nadia Rodriguez, 37, died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner's office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

HPD said one of its officers shot and killed a mother involved in a "violent domestic incident" on Monday.

According to Lt. Kirk Moore, the victim of the incident called 9-1-1 to report it, and the call disconnected. Officers were sent to the 10000 block of S. Eastern Avenue to investigate.

On arrival, they found an "agitated" woman. They found her 7-year-old son with multiple stab wounds.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery. HPD said the boy was expected to survive.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.