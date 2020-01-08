LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office on Wednesday confirmed one of the men killed in a wrong-way crash near Jean died as a result of his injuries.
The coroner determined John Camilo's cause of death was multiple blunt-force injuries sustained in a two-vehicle head-on collision. The death has been ruled an accident.
Camilo and Frank Thomas were involved in the crash just before 10 p.m. Dec. 5 on southbound Interstate 15 mile marker 16 near Jean. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Thomas' cause and manner of death have not yet been released.
Thomas was driving an Oldsmobile sedan the wrong way when he struck a Chevy Express van. Camilo, the driver of the Chevy, was hit in the fast lane and forced into the desert, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. Thomas had not been wearing a seat belt.
