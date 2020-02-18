LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The economic fallout from the deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the world, including Las Vegas.
Model airplane company GeminiJets announced it cannot manufacture new products because of the ongoing work stoppage in China.
The government ordered factories and businesses to shut down with the hopes of stopping the spread of the virus.
“The coronavirus is killing us,” owner Elliot Epstein said. “All of our production has stopped. We produce about 25,000 airplane models a month.”
Epstein expects to lose about $400,000 in that time.
“Its a big problem for us because we rely on a flow of merchandise to resell and distribute all over the world.”
The virus slowed supply chains and disrupted companies like Apple and general motors. Epstein hopes the setback will be a short lived hit on his business.
