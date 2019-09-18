LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District police said Coronado High School was placed on a brief lockdown on Wednesday after school staff thought a student brought a weapon to campus.
According to a letter that was sent to parents, a teacher noticed a student wearing a black hoodie with a bulky item underneath. The bulky item, thought to be the butt end of a weapon, was a set of bike handlebars.
The school had been placed on a brief lockdown while police investigated. The letter said the student was found in class and the situation was quickly resolved.
"It's our top priority to make sure students are safe every day," the letter said. "While today's situation was concerning, our faculty, staff and students executed protocol perfectly and we were able to do our job and clear the situation."
Classes resumed as normal once the lockdown was lifted.
The full letter reads:
Parents,
Today we had a situation on campus that we want to communicate with you to ensure you know what's going on and that your students are safe.
The overview of the situation is as follows:
A teacher in the 200 hallway noticed a student wearing a black hoodie, with a bulky item underneath. When the teacher looked further, it appeared as though the item was the butt end of a weapon. She immediately called the front office and initiated the Shelter in place/lock down.
Police responded to the area, where we got a description of the student and began searching. The student was found in a classroom. The item he had under his sweatshirt was a set of bike handlebars.
The teacher was called in by the police to identify this student as the one she saw, and it was verified that it was the same student. Police cleared the situation.
Thank you so much for your understanding. Students are back to their normal scheduled classes at this time.
