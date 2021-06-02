LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Because of an extreme heat warning from the National Weather Service in effect June 2-4, Clark County is activating cooling stations across Southern Nevada.
These locations are open during the daytime for those in need of respite from the heat. Locations with an asterisk can accommodate pets in a carrier or on a leash:
Walnut Recreation Center*
- 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of E. Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas, 89115 Phone: (702) 455-8402
- Hours: 7:00am-6:00 pm M-F
Pearson Community Center*
- 1625 West Carey Avenue (west of N. Martin Luther King Blvd) Las Vegas, 89032
- Phone: (702) 455-1220
- Hours: 8:00am-6:00pm M-F
Catholic Charities
- 1511 North Las Vegas Blvd (near Foremaster Lane) Las Vegas, 89101
- Phone: (702) 385-2662
- Hours: 12:00-3:00 pm daily
Hollywood Recreation Center*
- 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd (north of American Beauty Ave) Las Vegas, 89142
- Phone: (702) 455-0566
- Hours: 6:00am-8:00pm M-F
Cambridge Recreation Center*
- 3930 Cambridge Street (north of E. Flamingo Blvd) Las Vegas, 89119
- Phone: (702) 455-7169
- Hours: 7:00am-8:00pm M-F
Whitney Recreation Center*
- 5712 E. Missouri Avenue (south of Tropicana Blvd & west of Boulder Hwy) Las Vegas, 89122
- Phone: (702) 455-7576
- Hours: 7:00am-6:00pm M-F
Downtown Recreation Center
- 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue) Henderson, 89009
- Phone: (702) 267-4040
- Hours: 11:00am-6:00pm M-F
Downtown Senior Center (age 50+)
- 27 E. Texas Avenue (near E. Army Street) Henderson, 89015
- Phone: (702) 267-4150
- Hours: 12:00-3:00 pm M-F
Courtyard Homeless Resource Center*
- 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane) Las Vegas, 89101
- Phone: (702) 229-6117
- Hours: 24 hours all days
Share Village (daily hydration only)
- 50 N. 21st Street (east of E Charleston Blvd) Las Vegas, 89101
- Phone: (702) 222-1680
- Hours: 6:00-7:00am breakfast pantry 8:00-10:00am grocery pantry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.