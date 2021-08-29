Heat Wave Nevada

People walk by misters used for cooling off along the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas could hit its all-time high this weekend as the state and much of the Western U.S. are forecast to see extreme heat. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

UPDATE (AUG. 29) -- The City of Las Vegas opened a cooling station at the Dula Gymnasium from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 30, the city said Sunday.

The gym, at 441. E. Bonanza Road, will stay open due to the excessive heat forecast. 

"The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 314 Foremaster Lane, also will remain available for anyone in need. Those at the Courtyard will have access to the station at Dula as well. Additionally, the Courtyard will be available for those who need a safe place to sleep after 8 p.m.," the city said.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for this weekend.

Because of it, Clark County announced it will activate cooling stations around the Las Vegas Valley, for Saturday and Sunday. 

You can see which locations will be open below. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.