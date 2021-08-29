UPDATE (AUG. 29) -- The City of Las Vegas opened a cooling station at the Dula Gymnasium from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 30, the city said Sunday.
The gym, at 441. E. Bonanza Road, will stay open due to the excessive heat forecast.
"The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 314 Foremaster Lane, also will remain available for anyone in need. Those at the Courtyard will have access to the station at Dula as well. Additionally, the Courtyard will be available for those who need a safe place to sleep after 8 p.m.," the city said.
Due to an extension of the excessive heat warning by @NWSVegas, cooling stations will continue to be activated Monday, August 30th #Vegas #Vegaswx pic.twitter.com/zqqWRffvXu— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 29, 2021
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for this weekend.
Because of it, Clark County announced it will activate cooling stations around the Las Vegas Valley, for Saturday and Sunday.
You can see which locations will be open below.
Due to an excessive heat warning issued by @NWSVegas, cooling stations will be activated Saturday & Sunday, August 28th-29th #VegasWx #Vegas pic.twitter.com/MRh39gFVlP— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 27, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.