LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people have been convicted on 24 counts related to the manufacture of drugs in Nevada.
The two men, Charles Burton Ritchie, 48, of Park City, Utah, and Benjamin Galecki, 44, of Pensacola, Florida, were found guilty July 3 of manufacturing synthetic cannabinoids, commonly referred to as "spice," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada. The charges included operating a continuing criminal enterprise, manufacturing and possessing with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and controlled substance analogues, money laundering, mail and wire fraud and other related charges.
Evidence presented during the ten-day trial showed Ritchie and Galecki, along with a third defendant, Ryan Eaton, 36, of Pensacola, committed the crimes in the District of Nevada between March 21 and July 25, 2012, the release said. Specifically, the evidence showed Ritchie and Galecki were the owners and managers of Zencense Incenseworks, a company that manufactured smokable synthethic spice and marketed their products as "potpourri," "incense," and "aromatherapy."
Ritchie and Galcki rented a warehouse in Las Vegas to manufacture spice products that contained the chemical XLR-11, which the jury found to be a controlled substance analogue, the release said. Ritchie and Galecki ordered XLR-11 from chemical suppliers in China and Hong Kong.
At the Las Vegas warehouse, a Zencense employee mixed the XLR-11 with acetone and liquid flavoring and applied the chemical mixture to dried plant material, the release said. The warehouse employee mailed the compounded spice in draw-string garbage bags to Ritchie and Galecki in Pensacola, where other workers placed the spice into small retail bags.
The defendants sold their products with brand names such as "Bizarro," "Orgazmo," "Headhunter" and "Defcon 5 Total Annihilation" to smoke shops across the United States, the release said. From June 1 to July 25, 2012, Ritchie and Galecki manufactured and distributed almost 4,000 pounds of spice and grossed more than $1.6 million dollars in sales.
The minimum penalty for a continuing criminal enterprise is 20 years in prison; the maximum penalty is life imprisonment, the release said. The penalties for the controlled substance analogue, wire fraud, mail fraud and six money laundering counts each carry a maximum of 20 years' imprisonment.
