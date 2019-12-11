LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- School district police said a man was taken into custody on Wednesday for having a gun on school property in Las Vegas.
According to Clark County School District police, the man was taken into custody around 2 p.m. The man was allegedly open carrying on the campus of Harmon Elementary School.
The suspect was reportedly a convicted felon and was charged as a felon in possession of a firearm, school police said.
CCSD police wanted to remind the public that the school district population is prohibited form open carrying weapons on campuses.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Real winner here ,good recaptured story ! Just execute the garbage!
