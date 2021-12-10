UPDATE (Dec. 10) -- The city of Las Vegas shared a photo on Friday, Dec. 10 of how construction is coming along on the Decatur Commons affordable housing community.
As the city notes, the west Las Vegas affordable housing community will also feature exercise rooms, pools and a dog park.
The development is set to open in late spring 2022 at the corner of Decatur and Alta, according to the city.
Construction on Decatur Commons is coming along! The new affordable housing development includes: - 60 units for seniors- 420 multifamily units- exercise rooms- pools- dog parkIt is set to open in late spring 2022 at the corner of Decatur and Alta. pic.twitter.com/WawLwBLBWp— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) December 10, 2021
Nevada HAND says that the the 480-unit affordable apartment community will offer 240 units for low-income families and 240 units for low-income seniors earning between 30% and 80% of the area median income.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new affordable housing community has broken ground in the west Las Vegas Valley.
Decatur Commons will be located on S. Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive. According to its developer, HAND Construction, the community will offer 480 units total, with 240 units for low-income families and 240 units for low-income seniors.
Nevada HAND said it is will be its largest multi-family apartment community. The group said Decatur Commons is scheduled to be complete by summer of 2022 and pre-leasing is scheduled to begin this summer.
For more information, visit nevadahand.org or call 702-739-3345.
