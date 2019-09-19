LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Congressman Steven Horsford (D-NV) joined with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to announce the Lower Prescription Drug Cost Act on Thursday.
The bill is designed to reduce drug prices for Americans across the country, and aims to stop pharmaceutical companies from hiking up the costs of life-saving medications, a statement from Horsford's office said.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the average American household would spend, when adjusted for inflation, $90 per year on prescription drugs in 1960. The same family in 2019 would spend roughly $1,200 on prescription drugs.
"Time and time again, I hear from folks in my district who are faced with the growing cost of their medication," Congressman Horsford said. "Prescription drug costs are sky high and people across the country are hurting. These high drug prices are forcing Nevadans to have to choose between refilling a medication and paying their gas bill, or being able to eat every day.
"That is unacceptable. No one should be skipping life-saving medication so they can stretch their prescription out a bit further," Congressman Horsford continued.
According to the statement, the bill would end the ban on Medicare negotiating directly with drug companies, make the lower drug prices negotiated by Medicare available to all Americans, including those with private insurance, and stop drug companies from hiking up prices in the U.S. while offering the same medication at a lower cost in other countries.
The bill would limit the maximum price for any drug negotiated to be in line with the average price in countries such as the U.S., the statement said. A new, $2,000 out-of-pocket limit on prescription drugs costs for Medicare beneficiaries, and reverse years of inflation across more than 8,000 drugs in Medicare.
According to the statement, the bill would also reinvest in innovation and searches for new cures and treatments.
"Using some of the savings from lowering the unjustified drug prices that are bankrolling Big Pharma’s stock-buybacks to reinvest billions of dollars in the search for new breakthrough treatments and cures at the National Institutes of Health," the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.