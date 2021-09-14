LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Feel Good Brands is looking to hire 100 team members across three food courts along the Las Vegas Strip.
The company staffs positions at Circus Circus Hotel & Casino, Treasure Island Hotel & Casino and Excalibur Hotel & Casino. The company is looking to hire restaurant managers, assistant managers, shift leaders, cashiers and cooks.
Feel Good is hosting a hiring fair on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Garden Grill Cafe, located inside the Circus Circus on the second floor near the Adventure Dome. Applications can be found on the company's website.
