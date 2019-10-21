LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New isn’t always better.
"A lot of them walk in and go, mhm, the smell of an old book store," said Amber Unicorn Books owner Myrna Donato.
Donato has owned and operated Amber Unicorn Books for nearly 40 years. It’s the area’s largest independent used bookstore, but it likely won’t last through the end of the year.
Two years ago, nearby Trader Joe’s left the shopping center taking most of the foot traffic with it. And without the help of Myrna’s late husband, Lou, she said Amber Unicorn’s days are numbered.
"It's what I love. It's what I've been doing for 38 years so I guess it's kind of a forced retirement," said Donato.
Donato said her options are either to sell the place or relocate.
"I'm 80-years-old and to move 350-thousand books and reset a store, it's not what I want to do now," said Donato.
The community has rallied around Donato and the bookstore, even creating a GoFundMe to keep the Las Vegas staple afloat.
