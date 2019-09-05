LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center and several other community partners, including the City of Las Vegas, collaborated on a series of events for the second anniversary of the 1 October mass shooting.
Other partners that have coordinated in scheduling the events include the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The events are free and open to the public.
The first event is scheduled for Sept. 29 at the Llama Lot on Fremont Street, located between 9th and 10th streets. Jus Run is hosting a Vegas Strong 5K that starts at 8 a.m. in memory of the 58 victims. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Resiliency Center.
The second event is a Sunrise Remembrance at 7 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater, located on 500 South Grand Central Parkway.
LVMPD, the Clark County Fire Department, the Resiliency Center and the county will host the event. Speakers will include Gov. Steve Sisolak, Sheriff Joe Lombardo, and county commissioners Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Joe Robbins.
Robbins' son, Quinton Robbins, was one of 58 victims.
After the sunrise ceremony, the Resiliency Center will be hosting a wellness event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., also at the Clark County Government Center, in the first-floor rotunda. The event will feature activities dedicated to health, wellness and community resiliency.
Later on Oct. 1, at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman will read the names of the 58 victims at 10:05 p.m. The healing garden is located at 1015 South Casino Center Boulevard.
The Resiliency Center said members of the public can submit their events to be considered for posting on the calendar by filing out a form.
Events that are added are available on the LVCVA's Las Vegas Newswire site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.