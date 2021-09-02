LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you're looking for a job, Community Ambulance, Southern Nevada's community-focused ambulance company, is hosting a one-day hiring event next week.
Positions are available in the following areas:
- Paramedic
- Special events RN
- Special events technician
- Special events ambassador
- Supply technician
- Lifeguard
An up-to-date SNHD attendant license is required for both emergency and non-emergency care positions.
Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance of the event, and then RSVP to ckaufman@communityambulance.com to confirm a timeslot.
The event is happening Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at 9 a.m. at the Community Ambulance headquarters at 91 Corporate Park Dr., #120.
As an incentive, Community Ambulance is offering up to a $10,000 bonus on select roles until staffing reaches appropriate levels.
For more information, click here.
