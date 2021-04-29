Code Ninjas in Summerlin

Code Ninjas in Summerlin (Courtesy)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Code Ninjas in Summerlin is hiring.

It's a program that teaches kids ages 7-14 coding, math and problem-solving. Code Ninjas is looking for a "Code Sensei" to join their team. This person oversees the day-to-day coaching and student engagement.

High school students are especially encouraged to apply. You must be 16 or older to apply.

To apply, email summerlinnv@codeninjas.com or call 702-518-0116.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.