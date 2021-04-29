LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Code Ninjas in Summerlin is hiring.
It's a program that teaches kids ages 7-14 coding, math and problem-solving. Code Ninjas is looking for a "Code Sensei" to join their team. This person oversees the day-to-day coaching and student engagement.
High school students are especially encouraged to apply. You must be 16 or older to apply.
To apply, email summerlinnv@codeninjas.com or call 702-518-0116.
