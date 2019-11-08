LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said a climber was airlifted out of Red Rock Canyon on Friday after the climber fell 40 feet.
It was not immediately known what condition the climber was in, or what injuries he or she had.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
