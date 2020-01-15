NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were hospitalized after a stabbing and shooting at a gas station in North Las Vegas Wednesday morning.
North Las Vegas Police Officer Eric Leavitt said dispatch received a trespassing call at a 7-Eleven store at 810 East Lake Mead Boulevard near Las Vegas Boulevard around 6 a.m. Jan. 15.
Leavitt said the caller reported that a person refused to leave the building. Police said the store clerk then followed the reported trespasser outside the gas station.
The clerk and the reported trespasser then got into a fight outside the building, according to police. The reported trespasser then stabbed the clerk with an unknown "sharp object" before fleeing the scene to a nearby bus stop, Leavitt said.
The clerk followed the stabbing suspect to the bus stop and shot him, Leavitt said. It wasn't immediately clear how the clerk got the weapon.
Leavitt said both people involved were transported to University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. Leavitt said police were still investigating to find out who was at fault.
