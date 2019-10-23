LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas locations participating in a national drug takeback event this weekend will for the first time be accepting vaping products in addition to prescription drugs.
The Drug Enforcement Agency's 18th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday. The purpose of the event is to allow people to safely dispose of unwanted prescription medication to keep it out of circulation, according to a release from the Nye County Sheriff's Office. The service is free and anonymous.
This year marks the first time the DEA will also accept vaping devices and cartridges, the release said. Concerns have been raised in recent months over high youth vaping rates and deaths and illnesses that may be caused by vaping. The DEA is committed to helping safely dispose of vaping devices and substances, according to the release.
Residents wanting to dispose of unwanted prescriptions or vape products may do so from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at several locations in Clark and Nye counties:
Clark County
- LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command, 8445 Eldora Ave. (parking lot)
- LVMPD Smith's Pharmacy, 8555 W. Sahara Ave. (parking lot)
- LVMPD South East Area Command, 3675 E. Harmon Ave.
- LVMPD Enterprise Area Command, 6975 W. Windmill Lane (parking lot)
- CCSDPD Walmart, 1807 W. Craig Road (parking lot)
- NLVPD North West Area Command Station, 3755 W. Washburn Road
- LVMPD Northwest Area Command, 9850 W. Cheyenne Ave.
- LVMPD Desert Vista Community Center, 10360 Sun City Blvd.
- CCSDPD Walmart, 5545 Simmons St. (parking lot)
- LVMPD Smith's Pharmacy, 10600 Southern Highlands Parkway (parking lot)
- HPD West Police Station, 300 S. Green Valley Parkway
Nye County
- Smith's, 601 S. Highway 160, Pahrump (parking lot near main entrance)
- Raley's, 1201 S. Main St., Tonopah (parking lot near main entrance)
For more information on the drug take back event, visit the DEA's website.
