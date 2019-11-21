LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials ramped up their efforts to find homes for 100 children who are often overlooked by families looking to adopt.
Most of the 100 children are older, have special or medical needs, or have siblings that the courts would prefer stay together in a home. The county partnered with The Adoption Exchange to find these children homes.
"It's an option we would like families to consider," said Lisa Martinez with Clark County's Family Services, who said classes and resources are offered to potential parents.
There are 3,500 children in foster care in Clark County, and the county already has a shortage of foster parents who can take in these children.
"A lot of people believe-- at that [older] age, kids no longer need the same type of love as the 2-to-3 year-old, which is absolutely false," said father Hunter Cain.
He was one of more than 30 families who, on Nov. 21 at Clark County Family Court, asked for the court's blessing to adopt a child. Cain adopted 16-year-old Julien, and had previously adopted another teenager, James, in 2018.
The event highlighted the need for adoptions during November's Adoption Awareness Month.
