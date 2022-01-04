Garage sale

A community came together to host a community yard sale in memory of a friend at the Desert Plaza Apartments Friday afternoon. 

 Alexandra de Leon / FOX5

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County will hold a senior garage sale on Jan. 22, from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The sale will take place in the West Flamingo Senior Center parking lot, located at 6255 West Flamingo Road.

Adults ages 50 and above can purchase sale space for $10. The senior center will charge a flat fee of $5 if tables or chairs are needed. All sellers must be aged 50 and older; however, shoppers can be of any age. There is no charge for shoppers.

Space must be purchased by Jan. 14. Those wanting more information about the garage sale can call 702-455-7742.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.