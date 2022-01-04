LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County will hold a senior garage sale on Jan. 22, from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The sale will take place in the West Flamingo Senior Center parking lot, located at 6255 West Flamingo Road.
Adults ages 50 and above can purchase sale space for $10. The senior center will charge a flat fee of $5 if tables or chairs are needed. All sellers must be aged 50 and older; however, shoppers can be of any age. There is no charge for shoppers.
Space must be purchased by Jan. 14. Those wanting more information about the garage sale can call 702-455-7742.
