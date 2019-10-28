LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County is preparing for its last government surplus auction of 2019.
The auction will be at 8 a.m. Nov. 23 at 4320 Stephanie St., according to a news release.
Items for sale at government surplus auctions were used or acquired by local police and government agencies and include cars, trucks, computers and office equipment, electronics and lost-and-found items from McCarran International Airport, the release said.
Clark County contracts with TNT Auction for the auctions. Catalogs listing vehicles and other items being sold are posted on TNT’s website. The miscellaneous items are sold during a live, separate auction conducted at the same time as the vehicle auction.
A three-day preview and pre-registration period will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20-22, the release said. Anyone planning to participate in the live auction must register as a bidder for free on site at the TNT Auction trailer set up on the auction grounds.
To become a registered bidder, participants need to present a valid ID, the release said. Payment is due upon win in the form of cash, cashier's checks, credit cards, debit cards, traveler's checks or money orders.
YouTube videos in English and Spanish to help walk interested participants through the process are posted on the county’s website.
An exception for on-site registration is for those planning to participate in the online portion of the vehicle auction, which is conducted at the same time as the live, on-site vehicle auction, the release said. Anyone planning to bid for vehicles online must register in advance of the sale online through TNT’s website. Those registering online for the vehicle auction must bid online.
In 2018 the surplus auctions raised $6.9 million for participating governmental entities, including $4.4 million for Clark County agencies, the release said. Each auction drew an average of 1,927 bidders. Auction dates for 2020 are Feb. 29, May 16 and Nov. 21.
