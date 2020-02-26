LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County is preparing for its first government surplus auction of 2020.
The auction will be at 8 a.m. Feb. 29 at 4320 Stephanie St. near the Clark County Dog Fancier's Park.
Items for sale at government surplus auctions were used or acquired by local police and government agencies and include cars, trucks, computers and office equipment, electronics and lost-and-found items from McCarran International Airport, a release said.
Clark County contracts with TNT Auction for the auctions. Catalogs listing vehicles and other items being sold are posted on TNT’s website. The miscellaneous items are sold during a live, separate auction conducted at the same time as the vehicle auction.
A three-day preview and pre-registration period will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 26-28. Anyone planning to participate in the live auction must register as a bidder for free on site at the TNT Auction trailer set up on the auction grounds.
To become a registered bidder, participants need to register in person at the auction site before auction day. Payment is due upon win in the form of cash, cashier's checks, credit cards, debit cards, traveler's checks or money orders.
YouTube videos in English and Spanish to help walk interested participants through the process are posted on the county’s website.
To review all the items up for sale, visit www.tntauction.com.
