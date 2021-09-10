LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On World EV Day, Clark County announced its pushing to have an all-electric fleet by the year 2050.
Its part of the county's sustainability and climate action plan, "All in Clark County."
“Between industrial vehicles and traditional automobiles, we’ve already added more than 50 electric vehicles to our fleet and our plan is to continue adding more,” said Marci Henson, the director of the county's Department of Environmental and Sustainability. “With All-In Clark County as our roadmap I’m confident we can meet our EV benchmarks along the way to achieving zero-emission status by 2050.”
The all-electric fleet folds into larger goals, that includes earning a Clean Cities designation from the U.S. Department of Energy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.