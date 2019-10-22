LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County is accepting applications for those interested in serving on the board of directors for the Las Vegas Stadium Authority.
Prospective applicants for the nine-member board are encouraged to review the requirements and recommendations for the position before applying, according to a news release. The application is available through the county website. All applications must be received by 5 p.m. Dec. 2 to be considered.
The Clark County Commission will consider the applications and make an appointment during its Dec. 17 meeting, the release said. The unpaid appointment is for a four-year term beginning Jan. 1 and ending Jan. 1, 2024. The seat is currently occupied by Tommy White, whose appointment expires Dec. 31.
Applications and supporting documents may be emailed to Katie Walpole at Kathleen.Walpole@ClarkCountyNV.gov or mailed or delivered to Walpole in the county manager’s office on the sixth floor of the Clark County Government Center at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.
For more information is available on the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board's website.
