LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County wants residents to weigh in on what should surround Allegiant Stadium.
The survey asks residents about preferences for a number of issues, such as dining, entertainment, hotels, parking and public transit.
As the completion of the stadium approaches, some residents have expressed concern over parking and traffic.
County officials said numerous options in addition to parking must be implemented to transport tens of thousands to and from Allegiant Stadium, from carpooling, pedestrian walkways, buses, rideshare and taxi services and eventually a monorail extension.
Residents can complete the survey through Nov. 30.
