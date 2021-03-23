Clark County, SNHD, community partners launch COVID-19 vaccine campaign for Black community

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County, the Southern Nevada Heath District (SNHD) and community partners launched a new campaign Monday to address the disparity in the number of Black and African Americans who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
The campaign is called "Back to Life", consisting of community events, grassroots outreach, and social media efforts to encourage Black and African American residents to get vaccinated when eligible, understand the importance of being vaccinated, and identify barriers that prevent access to vaccinations.
In attendance at the official launch Monday was Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II, Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, SNHD District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen, North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, and local business owner and COVID-19 survivor Karla Washington.
The launch of the “Back to Life” #COVID19 #Vaccine Awareness Campaign. It's a #ClarkCounty and @SNHDinfo effort to encourage African American residents to get #Coronavirus vaccinations when eligible and address disparities in vaccine access. #Vegas #BackToLife #BackToLifeSNV pic.twitter.com/7Mvveohn4E— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) March 22, 2021
More about the campaign can be found online at clarkcountynv.gov/backtolife.
