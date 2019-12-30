LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County is looking for volunteers to help count the homeless Jan. 29.

The 2020 Southern Nevada Homeless Census will count unsheltered homeless individuals in the Las Vegas Valley during the day Jan. 29, according to a news release.

Volunteers will be asked to work at least one four-hour shift, with the earliest starting at 4 a.m. and the latest starting at 1 p.m., the release said. During their shift, volunteers will be assigned to groups of three or more who will walk or drive assigned areas to count the homeless and conduct short surveys of any homeless individuals willing to being interviewed.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to visit the Help Hope Home website for information about the count and to select a shift and preferred area, the release said. A 30-minute training video will be available for volunteers to complete online at their convenience ahead of the count.

Organizers are hoping for more than 600 volunteers.

This is the first year the count will be conducted entirely during the day; previous counts were largely conducted overnight, according to the release. The change is intended to increase the number of surveys of homeless individuals done during the coun. Organizers also hope the change will allow more people to volunteer.

The homeless census is a qualifying requirement for grants that provide more than $13 million annually to local organizations that provide homeless services and programs, the release said. In addition, the count provides important information about the homeless in the Las Vegas community and the need for programs and services for the homeless population.