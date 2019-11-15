LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees approved a $100,000 settlement Thursday for a student who filed a lawsuit claiming the district failed to protect her from another student it knew was sexually deviant.
The plaintiff, identified in the lawsuit only as “Jane Doe,” claims she was raped by Mayson Melton in March 2017.
The plaintiff said the district and Melton's parents should have known Melton was likely to commit sexually deviant acts due to his history.
The lawsuit claims Melton was disciplined for sexual deviancy as early as age 9 when he was a student at Bracken Elementary School.
Melton was disciplined for the same reason three more times when he was in middle school, according to the lawsuit.
Lawyers for the alleged victim argued that if Melton's parents and CCSD blocked Melton from entering another school, the plaintiff never would have been raped.
"When someone goes to school they have a reasonable expectation that the staff, the school administrators will keep the students safe. And if they know about a problem, it's something that they should deal with," said Dillon Coil, partner and personal injury attorney at Greenman Goldberg Raby Martinez Law Firm.
Coil said no amount of money will ever erase what his client suffered.
The settlement is one of two lawsuits against Melton and the district.
When asked to interview on the subject, a CCSD spokesperson said the district had nothing more to add.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.