LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees will meet Monday night to discuss a $37.8 million shortfall for next year's budget.

The CCSD Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. May 18 via teleconference to discuss and approve the 2020-2021 budget. The district is required to file a final budget before June 8.

The largest cuts in the budget include a 5% reduction in the Local School Support Tax, with the projection provided prior to the COVID-19 state of emergency. A 10% reduction in Governmental Services Tax was also cited.

Public comments regarding the budget can be submitted via email to boardmtgcomments@nv.ccsd.net. Comments must be submitted by 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The agenda for the meeting can be found online. Those who want to watch the meeting can do so on ccsd.net.

