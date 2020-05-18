LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees will meet Monday night to discuss a $37.8 million shortfall for next year's budget.
The CCSD Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. May 18 via teleconference to discuss and approve the 2020-2021 budget. The district is required to file a final budget before June 8.
The largest cuts in the budget include a 5% reduction in the Local School Support Tax, with the projection provided prior to the COVID-19 state of emergency. A 10% reduction in Governmental Services Tax was also cited.
Public comments regarding the budget can be submitted via email to boardmtgcomments@nv.ccsd.net. Comments must be submitted by 2:30 p.m. Monday.
The agenda for the meeting can be found online. Those who want to watch the meeting can do so on ccsd.net.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
