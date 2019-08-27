LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Education Association and Clark County School District have agreed to mediation as contract bargaining between the two entities continues, according to a CCSD news release.
With the union’s continued threat of a strike still on the table as of Monday, the district sought an injunction to stop the strike from going forward Sept. 10.
On Monday, the district called homes of parents and guardians in the Las Vegas Valley to reassure them the schools would continue as normal should there be a strike.
The CCEA rebutted the district's decision to go to court, saying in a statement, "CCEA will not be stopped in our efforts to force CCSD to pay educators what they have rightfully earned."
Nevada Gov. Sisolak on CCSD, teachers union fight: 'Get in a room, lock the door, and figure it out'
“We’ve got to get this done. As I’ve said this all along, a strike is not an option," Gov. Steve Sisolak said Monday.
Sisolak blasted the school district last week, claiming CCSD did not budget for teacher's professional development raises.
"They created this mess, now they need to fix it," Sisolak said.
