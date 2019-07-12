LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara temporarily backed down on a prior decision to cut all CCSD dean positions at a board meeting Thursday.
The agenda item was debated about four hours Thursday night before Jara announced he’ll explore other options for coming up with the needed $17 million dollars to fund teacher pay raises.
Union teachers reiterated during public comment they’ll strike if they don’t get their promised raises.
“Do I still feel like I’m in limbo? Yes, I still feel like I’m in limbo, but this is another small win,” said Cristal Boisseau, Dean of Students at Shadow Ridge High School. “When Dr. Jara stated that this is what I will do – I’ll go back to the drawing board. I’ll get some of the stakeholders and we’ll take a look at somethings and we need to act quickly, we need to act fast. With him stating that, that allowed me a sense of relief to know my position is not being eliminated tonight.”
Make the Raiders pay for it, and while you're at it, put some more Art work on the side of the Road.
