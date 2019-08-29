LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said Thursday "a lot of work" happened this week in order for the district to reach a deal with the Clark County Education Association teachers union.
Jara said he felt the district dealt in good faith with the teachers and said his main concern was for the students.
Speaking about professional development for the teachers, Jara said he's heard people say the district doesn't care, but that "couldn't be further from the truth."
"I believe in our kids," Jara said. "And the 320,000 students are going to do well, and it's just going to take time."
The teachers union reached a deal Wednesday with CCSD after weeks of negotiations over teacher contracts.
CCEA members had been preparing to strike Sept. 10.
At a Wednesday press conference, CCSD Board of Trustees President Lola Brooks said it had been a tense few weeks, but was happy to announce that a strike had been averted.
"The long-term financial stability of the district requires us to continue our laser sharp focus on increasing funding at the state level and implementing a new funding formula," Brooks said. She added there was still a lot of work to be done between the district and the union.
The final deal reached included all of CCEA's previous demands.
Gov. Steve Sisolak said he was thankful that CCSD and CCEA were able to reach an agreement.
