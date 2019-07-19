LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is continuing to look for ways to sort out its budget.
Hundreds of CCSD teachers have promised to strike if they don’t get raises, but the district needs $17 million dollars to make it happen.
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara's original solution was to cut all 170 dean positions. A July 12 Board of Trustees meeting saw heavy criticism leveled at Jara for his initial solution.
Jara ended up backpedaling on his decision to cut dean positions for the time being, and vowed to look at other solutions before making a final decision.
At that same meeting, CCSD put rumors to rest when they announced a multi-million dollar deal with NV Energy for five years of service.
A week later, at a July 19 board meeting, Jara was joined by Clark County Commissioners to talk about raising the local sales tax to funnel more money into the district under recently passed legislation.
That option comes with restrictions on how the money could be used and an uncertain time frame with just weeks left until the new school year.
where is all the marijuana money, Sisotax has new cars and a new house, also 170 deans is 171 too many
