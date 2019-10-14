LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Starting in January 2020, Clark County School District employees will be able to anonymously report incidents of misconduct they see while on the job.
The EthicsPoint Incident Management program will allow employees to file reports either online or over the phone at any time. Reports made by CCSD will be handled by NAVEX Global, a third-party company that helps run the EthicsPoints system.
Joe Caruso, executive director of CCSD's community engagement department, said at a school board meeting on Oct. 11 that the employee's information would not be shared with the district if he or she files a report.
After a report is created, the employee receives a confidential user name to create an account to add more detail to a report. The employee may also be asked questions by a CCSD representative who is investigating the report.
During the board meeting, Caruso said the anonymous reports have no way of tracing back to whoever filed the report.
"That's the safeguard of the system, is to maintain that anonymity and maintain that confidentiality," he said during the school board meeting. "And that's the purpose of this system, to make sure that we have that level of respect for employees and make sure we know that we're listening to them."
The EthicsPoint system also does not generate or maintain any "internal connection logs" with IP addresses, as a way to ensure anonymity.
According to Caruso, several other school districts, as well as companies, have been using the EthicsPoint system to report misconduct, including MGM Resorts International, Vegas PBS, General Mills, the Atlanta and Birmingham schools districts in Georgia and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
In total, about 41 school districts across the country use EthicsPoint.
The community engagement department would investigate with the appropriate parties. According to Caruso, the system could also cover reports of fraud, abuse and other misconduct.
The initial cost of the system was estimated at $49,430.
CCSD employees and trustee members seemed enthused about the new system.
"I think this is really going to be very, very helpful for the employees, but I think it's going to feel like a burden off their shoulders," Trustee Deanna Wright said. "Sometimes you just need to know there's somewhere to go."
