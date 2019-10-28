LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 2019 Clark County School District Parent Survey is seeking parent input on safety, academics and school climate, among other topics.
The survey, available online until Dec. 20, takes about 10 minutes to complete and is available in English and Spanish, according to a district news release. The surveys are confidential and part of the district's efforts to engage the community on issues facing students and families. Surveys are also available for students and staff to take at ccsd.net/survey.
All CCSD schools have computers available for parents and guardians who wish to participate, but do not have access to a computer or the internet.
The questions presented in the survey align with district goals, focus areas and strategic imperatives that will be used to help make improvements to schools and increase parent engagement, the release said.
Several questions on the survey are school-specific, the release said. Parents and guardians must enter their child’s student ID number and birth date or the name of the school when completing the survey. The identity of students, parents or staff who respond to the survey will not be disclosed to any school or district administrator. Survey results will only be shared in the aggregate.
Parents and guardians may request a paper copy of the survey from their child's school.
Those with questions or concerns can call CCSD's Assessment, Accountability, Research and School Improvement Division at 702-799-1041, option 4.
