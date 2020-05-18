LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees approved a tentative budget that includes a $37.8 million shortfall for next year's budget.

The budget cuts will affect staff salaries and benefits.

The board met Monday night via teleconference to discuss and approve the 2020-2021 budget. The district is required to file a final budget before June 8.

Initial revenue projections were provided by the Nevada Department of Taxation prior to the COVID-19 state of emergency. Given updated projections from the department, the district expects a 11% ($130 million) reduction in Local School Support Tax revenue and a 10% ($8.6 million) reduction in Governmental Services Tax revenue.

Additional funds in the Distributive School Account and a projected increase in property tax revenue are expected to offset revenue losses, for an estimated $37,780,000 decrease in total operating revenues compared to the previous school year.