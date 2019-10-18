LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County School District bus was involved in a crash in the northwest valley Friday afternoon.
The incident happened about 3:31 p.m. at North Cimarron Road and West Grand Teton Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
A vehicle traveling west on Grand Teton ran a red light and struck a school bus going north on Cimarron with the green light, Metro said.
There were children on the bus, but none was injured, Metro said. The at-fault driver is being booked on suspicion of driving under the influence.
