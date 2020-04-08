LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fewer than half of the households in Clark County have filled out the 2020 U.S. Census, according to the county.
Since March 12, about 45.9% of households filled out the form, compared to about 46.2% across the nation. The completion level for the state of Nevada is 45.3%.
Amid the pandemic, the County said filling out the Census is "more important than ever."
“I am proud of the way this community has risen to the enormous challenges presented to us by coronavirus and I have no doubt that we will come back stronger than ever,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick in an emailed statement. “One way you can help put us on the road to recovery is to fill out your 2020 Census form if you haven’t done so already. We are going to need every federal dollar we deserve from data derived from this year’s census to serve our community when we put COVID-19 behind us.”
In 2010, the state was undercounted with about 60% participation.
"The state could have received 40 percent more funding during that Census period had all households been counted," according to the county statement.
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones said the data collected in the Census will aid funding formulas for the next date.
The Census Bureau is operating toll-free language assistance lines in many languages including the three most common spoken in Southern Nevada:
- English (844) 330-2020
- Spanish (844) 468-2020
- Tagalog (844) 478-2020
The Census Bureau also is offering American Sign Language support and has a toll-free Telephone Display Device (TDD) number of (844) 467-2020.
