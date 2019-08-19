LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has ruled an east Las Vegas infant's death an accident.
The coroner's office said Monday that Erin Vandusen died of suffocation. The coroner ruled the death an accident.
The 2-month-old boy was found not breathing in the 3100 block of South Nellis Boulevard the morning of July 26. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
