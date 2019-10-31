LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County fire and building officials are reminding residents to change the batteries in their smoke alarms as the clocks turn back one hour this Sunday.
"Making sure the smoke alarms in your home are properly operating is a low-cost way to keep you and your family safe in the event of a fire," said Building & Fire Code Official Jerry Stueve, director of the County's Department of Building and Fire Prevention.
Clocks turn back to Standard Time at 2 a.m. on Nov. 3, and officials said the fall time is a good time of the year to change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
"Smoke alarms save lives," said Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell. "If there is a fire in your home, smoke spreads fast and you need smoke alarms to give you time to get out safely."
Officials shared tips on smoke alarms, which include:
- Smoke alarms more than 10 years old need to be replaced.
- Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button; replace immediately if they don’t respond properly when tested.
- Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and how to respond.
- Chirping alarms are a warning sign that that battery is low and needs to be replaced.
- Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home.
- Smoke rises; install smoke alarms following manufacturer’s instructions high on a wall or on a ceiling.
- Smoke alarms with strobe lights and vibration devices are available for hearing impaired people.
Residents were also encouraged by county fire and building officials to practice escape routes with family at least twice a year. A meeting place should also be designated a safe distance outside your home where everyone can gather in the event of an emergency.
Daylight Saving Time returns on March 8, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.