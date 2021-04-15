LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County residents are being asked to take part in a virtual open house and weigh in on draft area-specific policies, draft land use category descriptions and preliminary zoning districts as part of the county's "Transform Clark County's Master Plan and Development Code" rewrite.
Anyone interested in providing input on land policies can visit TransformClarkCounty.com and click on the "Virtual Open House" on the top of the page by May 31. Users can record comments directly on draft documents using tools provided, as well as respond to feedback from other community members.
County officials ask that participants be as specific as possible when recording input, which the county says will be used to refine policies for incorporation as part of Clark County's draft Master Plan, which is set to be released for review this summer.
