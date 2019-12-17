LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials saw a proposal for a low-cost homeless housing project on Tuesday.
A start-up company called Geoship submitted the proposal that includes futuristic structures called geodesic domes.
The structures are made of bio-ceramics and fit together much like Legos.
Online retailer Zappos, based in downtown Las Vegas, partnered with Geoship to get the project off the ground.
“The main thing that attracted us to Geoship was they have a very unique solution. It’s different, it’s thinking outside the box, it’s not your typical shelter proposal or even housing proposal,” said Tyler Williams of Zappos.
According to the proposal, the domes are fire-proof up to 2,300 degrees Fahrenheit, reflect heat to keep the interior cool during hot Las Vegas summers and are extremely durable.
“The product is very unique in that it is sustainable, it’s low cost, it’s highly durable, it’s super safe. So bio-ceramics to us was a very good approach providing low cost, sustainable shelters,” said Williams.
Geoship said it can deliver a 200-square-foot model for $30,000. Clark County officials would first have to award the contract to Geoship before construction can start.
Geoship said if it is given the contract to build, the start-up could break ground in fall 2020.
(1) comment
It can't just be free housing. For most, it has to include reintegration into the work force, as well as education in financial planning and budgeting.
The whole other group consisting of drug users and mentally ill? They are a completely different problem.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.