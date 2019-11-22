LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials propose to regulate and license the flashy mobile billboards driving along the Strip, in what may be the first legislation of its kind nationwide.
Officials said concerns for distracted Strip drivers, pedestrian safety, and potentially unsafe habits of some truck drivers prompted the proposal.
Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson said anecdotal reports of accidents caused by distracted drivers fueled the drive to create the proposal. Drivers either became distracted while viewing an image on a mobile billboard, or the billboard itself blocked the driver's view of street lights.
Concerning behavior from some vehicles, from blowing smog onto pedestrians to U-turns on the Strip, prompted other calls for regulations.
Current laws call for mobile billboard drivers to travel on the far right-hand lane (except for turns and lane changes) and to follow the flow of traffic -- not stall to grab pedestrians' attention.
The ordinance would establish the following:
• a $500 license for every mobile billboard
• inspections of "brightness" of LED lights and displays
• a ban of animated or moving images on the left side of the vehicle, with allowance for a change of a still image every 10 seconds
• orders drivers to stay 500 feet from residential areas to protect children on foot
• no driving in windy conditions
A public hearing on the matter will be held Dec. 3.
