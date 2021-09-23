LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County and community partners are teaming up with Second Baptist Church in West Las Vegas to host a "Community Day" celebration that will feature COVID-19 vaccines on-site.
It will take place on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the church's parking lot, and is free and open to the public. Organizers said the event will take place earlier in the day to allow people to participate before or after the church's scheduled Sunday services at 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
Immunize Nevada is scheduled to be on hand to offer COVID-19 vaccinations. Food trucks, giveaways, and a live DJ from KCEP radio will be on hand as part of the event.
"I want to thank Second Baptist Church and our other partners for hosting this event," Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II, whose Commission District includes the neighborhood, said. "It’s a great opportunity for people to get vaccinated and enjoy some time with your friends, neighbors and family.”
