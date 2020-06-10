LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After some voters reported standing in line for over 7 hours to vote in Tuesday's primary election, Clark County election officials said the wait times were "unacceptable," but said they didn't anticipate how many people would show up to get fill out ballots.
"We did [mail-in voting] for the purpose of trying to limit interaction to prevent the spread of coronavirus, so we had to make some predictions we did not anticipate," Clark County registrar of voters Joe Gloria said. "The wait times were unacceptable and we will have to make that better for the general election."
In March, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced the primary would move to all mail-in to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Secretary of State's Office said they plan to hold the general election in normal fashion, though voters can request a mail-in ballot if preferred.
To give people an in-person option to register to vote or to vote if a ballot was lost, Clark County election officials announced they would open three sites, along with more drop off sites for already completed ballots.
"We sent all registered voters a mail-in ballot and we were expecting them to make use of that ballot and send it back in the postage-paid envelope or drop it off on our drop-off sites," Gloria said. "So the sites were really designed for same-day registration voters not for re-issue of ballots."
Many waiting to vote on Tuesday said they never received a ballot in the mail. Gloria said they would look into who didn't receive a ballot after his office handled tallying votes from Tuesday.
According to Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley, their systems show a ballot was sent to every registered voter. Thorley said it appeared many voters forgot about the election because ballots were sent a month ahead of time and weren't used to the mail-in system.
Overall, Thorley said outreach to educate voters on the mail-in system was largely successful.
In May, Nevada Democrats sued the county to allow in-person voting. In a statement released Wednesday, Democrats said the reason for the long times was partially because the county refused to open more locations.
The statement from Democratic party chairman William McCurdy said:
The disaster that was hours-long wait times and Nevadans voting well past midnight on election night are the exact problems we worked to avoid. These problems were entirely avoidable by the Secretary of State. They are the consequences of inadequate polling locations across the state. If not for the intervention of NV Dems and our partner groups to increase the number of in-person locations beyond just one in Clark County--which was the minimum required by the Secretary of State--these problems undoubtedly would have been exacerbated. The Secretary of State must ensure the state will do better in November.
Gloria said he had no comment in response to McCurdy's statement.
