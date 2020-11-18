LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials launched a new app Wednesday allowing residence to report community issues and request services.
The location-based system, called "FixIt Clark County," lets residents report an issue via an address or pin drop based on the user's current location. Users can upload pictures and descriptions of their concerns.
Users can report issues such as graffiti, potholes, streetlight outages, homeless encampments and trash and debris. They can also report COVID-19 violations at Clark County businesses or illegal short-term rentals.
Once residents report an issue, they can track the progress of the request via the app. County staff will be able to view and manage the requests and provide updates. Residents can also track issues in their neighborhoods by enabling notifications on the progress of service requests in their area.
“Residents want to be able to report issues and have them resolved in a way that’s easy and convenient for them,” Commissioner Michael Naft, who advocated for the reporting tool, said. “FixIt will be an important tool for improving Clark County’s customer service.”
The app is available in Google Play and Apple app stores, and is also available online at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/FixIt.
(2) comments
Red China and Natzi Germany have nothing on the reds running Clark County!
Sounds great, doesn't it? Fix it app makes communities better? Or is the app simply another Trojan horse giving the mob rule foot soldiers a way to mobilize the riot squads? Think about it.
